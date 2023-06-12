Possession may be nine-tenths of the law, but it doesn't always guarantee victory on the rugby union field.
The grand final of the under 13s NSWJRU State Championships was held at Pride Park on June 12, with Parramatta's Two Blues and Southern Districts going head-to-head.
Although good field position was hard to come by for the Blues, it was the West Sydney side who went into the half-time break up 21-7 thanks to some game-breaking plays from their boys in the back-line.
"We definitely have some amazing strike weapons out wide in this team," Two Blues coach Tony Brown.
"We've got big, hard-working forwards but when we shift it wide we can score pretty well."
Try as they might to get themselves back in the game, Southern Districts could could only manage to put 12 points on the board as the Two Blues ran home with a 24 point margin.
"I don't think we were cocky, but we were confident in our abilities," Brown added.
"It's always 15 players against 15 and anything can happen. To their credit Southern Districts really gave it to us and they're a really good team. Our boys had to really work for it."
A big performance from Two Blues fullback Lorima Seuseu - who scored scored the first try and set up the second - set his side up for success.
Although he felt a few nerves before kick-off, he was left feeling "pretty good" after the full-time siren.
The win - which means a "hell of a lot" to Brown, was about more than just a trophy though.
"I've stepped into the coaching role for the minute, because our head coach is away for a family grievance. We came here to do it for him," he said.
"I'm personally really proud and I know the boys are really proud for taking home the win for him."
And while on-field performance is one thing, Brown wanted his team to carry themselves in a way becoming of champions.
"The boys have done themselves credit over the last couple of days," he said.
"Even though we've beaten some teams 50-0, 60-0, we've received lots of feedback from all the other clubs about how well our team play rugby and how they play it in the best spirit of the game.
"There's no bad sportsmanship, there's no intent to hurt people. These guys are just really skilful across the park. All the other clubs have told us that, so we're glad we've made a good impressions."
The Two Blues went through the tournament undefeated.
