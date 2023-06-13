The site of one of Orange's most iconic eateries is set to be reborn with the new owners fulfilling a lifelong dream.
Lily Liao and Bill Wu will be heading up a new Japanese restaurant named Suli Sushi on the site of Lolli Redini which operated for 22 years.
They purchased the site at 48 Sale Street for $1.03 million back in February.
For Ms Liao it is the culmination of a dream that brought them to Australian shores around a decade ago where they first landed work in a Japanese restaurant in Melbourne.
From there they did their fair share of moving before settling in Orange where they have raised a family and never looked back.
"We have been planning to open a Japanese restaurant for a number of years but we haven't been able to find a spot," she said.
"We had been working for other people for about 10 years and then we started the little kiosk so the restaurant we think is our final plan. We were very lucky to get that spot.
"We found Orange was a very nice place and we wanted to settle. The people are very friendly."
The couple have been running the North Orange Suli Sushi kiosk for around three years and while Ms Liao said it had been going well, their real passion was cooking warm sit down meals.
The new Suli Sushi will offer all the classics such as ramen, udon, bento boxes as well as sushi.
"It's a good location, nice and close to the CBD. It's obviously a big food area so we think people will come," she said.
"Over there we can't do much cooking. We really love cooking, especially Japanese dumplings and hot food."
As for an opening date, renovations are still ongoing but Ms Liao said they were hopeful it wouldn't be long.
"Right now we're still doing renovations so hopefully late August or early September but we'll have to wait and see because sometimes these things move slowly."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.