Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Business

New Japanese restaurant coming to Orange in old Lolli Redini site

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
June 14 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The site of one of Orange's most iconic eateries is set to be reborn with the new owners fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.