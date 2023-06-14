A man is planning to appeal the severity of a jail sentence and convictions he received for choking his step-brother and threatening to burn down his house.
The 28-year-old man is not named to protect the identity of the victim.
He initially pleaded not guilty to choking or making the fire threat but was found guilty following a hearing in Orange Local Court on March 17 this year.
He also pleaded guilty to common assault and was found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
During the court hearing it was alleged the man went to the victim's house in January last year.
When the victim opened the door the man threw him onto the ground, dragged him across a spiked garden bed border and put his hands around his throat and choked him.
The offender denied those allegations, particularly the choking and threat to burn down the house and he will contest the conviction he received for those in a District Court appeal.
However, the prosecution witnesses included paramedics who treated the victim and noted multiple bruises on the victim's neck and bruises and abrasions on his back.
The victim was given pain relief but declined to go to hospital.
When the man returned to court to be sentenced last week, his solicitor Pravinda Pahalawela said the man was still relatively young and mainly grew up in Orange.
"He was kicked out of home at the age of 14 and once he was kicked out of home he was on the streets," Mr Pahalawela said.
He said his client was exposed to alcohol at the age of eight and he was introduced to drugs after he was kicked out of home and began using cannabis and meth.
"I'm instructed that he's been able to get off those illicit substances and has good prospects of rehabilitation."
Mr Pahalwela said his client also suffers from depression and anxiety and he was referred to a psychologist but couldn't afford the $400 fee but he does attend weekly support meetings for his additions.
Magistrate David Day said the offending crossed the custodial threshold.
He said he was the magistrate who found the man guilty of the threat to burn down the house, the choking and actual bodily harm in March and the man pleaded guilty to the common assault on the day of the hearing but would get no benefit from the late plea.
"The most serious matter by far is the choking incident, followed by intimidation threat to burn down the house and followed by common assault," he said.
Mr Day gave the man a full-time jail sentence of three years and three months with a two years non-parole order for common assault, intentionally choking a person without consent, assault causing actual bodily harm and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
A woman left the courtroom upset while the man was handcuffed and quietly led out.
He is appealing the conviction for the fire threat and choking, and the severity of the sentences he received for the two assaults and was later released on conditional bail.
