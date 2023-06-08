Central Western Daily
Timely admissions at Orange Hospital, new data reveals

Rachel Chamberlain
June 9 2023 - 4:30am
Emergency department presentations

Almost all people who present to Orange Health Service emergency department during January to March, 2023 were seen on time, new data has revealed.

