A Central West pharmacist is warning those who fall ill with the flu to be mindful of the medications they're already on when looking for some relief.
Flu cases are beginning to rise with the return of cold weather.
According to NSW Health 354 influenza cases were reported in the Western NSW Local Health District this year and 270 of those cases were Type A. However, the figure is lower than the 455 that were reported between January and May 2022.
Last year there were 5152 reported cases in the health district, up from two in 2021, 66 in 2020 and 3377 in 2019.
Rebecca Lane from Life Pharmacy Orange said she's seen more people come in with symptoms in recent weeks.
"Certainly over the last couple of weeks we've had a lot of people coming in with cold and flu symptoms," Mrs Lane said.
"Particularly over the past two to three weeks I think as the weather's turned much more cold, we've had a lot more requests for cold and flu medications and recommendations on that as well.
"I think with the more strict rules that we were under, potentially there was less in the community in the previous years because we were under strict instructions to stay home.
"But this year with no masks, no social distancing and checking in and out of places, people are much more likely to be going out and therefore having a bit lower immune systems because we haven't been exposed to as many things so its making people a bit more perceptible to the colds and flus and COVID."
However, she said people are also taking action to avoid catching the flu.
"We certainly have had quite a big uptake with flu vaccines and the timing of the fifth booster for the COVID-19 vaccines being available has worked out quite handy because people are able to get both the COVID booster and the flu vaccine at the same appointment," she said.
"I think that has helped with the uptake of both vaccines."
For those who do catch the flu Mrs Lane said they should consult a pharmacist to see which medication would be appropriate.
"It would be a really good idea to come in or give us a call and we can recommend something over the phone," Mrs Lane said.
"Particularly if people are on other medications we need to be aware of that and make sure we are recommending the right products because not everybody can just come in and pick a cold and flu tablet combination off the shelf and take it safely so it is a good idea to consult with a pharmacist about the right product for them to take."
Some pharmacies, including Life Pharmacy can have those conversations over the phone and deliver the medication during the day if people are too sick to leave the house or don't want to risk spreading it to others.
People should also take a COVID test if they have one to rule out that as well.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.