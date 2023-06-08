Central Western Daily
What's on in Orange from Friday, June 9 to Monday, June 12 including Orange Winter Jazz Festival

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated June 8 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 12:00pm
The Weekender List: What's on in Orange this June long weekend?
Friday, June 9

ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Opening Night Party feat. Moussa Diakite + DJ Ken Canobolas Dance Hall Friday 9 June, 6pm - 11pm Cost: $45 (kids under 12 free). Tickets here.

