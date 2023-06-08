The Weekender List: What's on in Orange this June long weekend?

ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Opening Night Party feat. Moussa Diakite + DJ Ken Canobolas Dance Hall Friday 9 June, 6pm - 11pm Cost: $45 (kids under 12 free). Tickets here.
POOL COMPETITION: Youths of Orange are invited to a Friday night Pool Competition at the Youth Centre. Join in the knock-out elimination style match set-up. Free Pizza is provided.
THE ART MAKERS EXHIBITION: This exhibition is by local artists. Check out these lovingly crafted and created ceramics, cards, bags, jewllery, works in glass, work with fabric, paper, on canvas and more at the Scouts Hall all weekend. The Exhibition starts on Saturday and is open until Monday. Get more details here.
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Lisa Oduor-Noah (KENYA) The Agrestic Grocer Saturday 10 June, 6pm - 9pm Cost: $35 Tickets here.
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Lord Anson Public House Saturday 10 June, 12pm - 11.45pm Kenny Feather, James Valentine's Upbeat, Riley & Ah-See, Jaffer, Little Clouds, Monstress, Mister Ott Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Orange Regional Conservatorium Saturday 10 June, 12.15pm - 6pm Eric Ajaye Trio, Jordan Ireland + Nick Garbett, Underwards Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Uniting Church Saturday 10 June, 2pm - 9pm ANU Jazz Orchestra, Chloe Kim, Katie Thorn, Moussa Diakite Trio Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets.
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Holy Trinity Anglican Orange Saturday 10 June, 11.30pm - 10pm Paul Grabowsky's Torrio!, Bungarribee, The Vampires with Chris Abrahams, Harry James Angus (The Cat Empire), The Necks Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets.
STOCKMAN'S RIDGE FAMILY FUN DAY: Enjoy a family fun day at Stockman's Ridge with live music and wine for the adults and a jumping castle, arts and crafts for the kids. Kids under three are free and it's just $5 for everyone else. All the fun starts at 1pm. Get tickets here.
SUNSET WINTER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION: It's getting cold outside, but that's not a reason to be glum. Macquaridale are celebrating the winter solstice. For just $55 you can celebrate the shorter days in style. Check out tickets here.
LEGO EXPO: The annual brick show is back this weekend. Playwell Events is bringing the show to Orange Ex-Services Club. You can see lots of different models building using LEGO as well as the more popular models from last year. There's play tables for kids (and big kids!) to get creative and other interactive displays. Get more information here.
Sunday, June 11
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: The High Tone Pants + Closing Festival Jam Session The Blind Pig Sunday 11 June, 8pm - 11pm Cost: $20. Tickets here.
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL "POP-UP EVENT': Michelle Nicolle Birdie Noshery + Drinking Establishment Sunday 11 June, 12pm - 2.30pm Cost: $35. Tickets here.
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Uniting Church Sunday 11 June, 12pm - 7.45pm Paul Grabowsky's Torrio! Rachel Thoms and Luke Sweeting, Michelle Nicolle Quartet, Chris Cody Trio Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Orange Regional Conservatorium Sunday 11 June, 12pm - 7.45pm Paul Grabowsky's Torrio! Rachel Thoms and Luke Sweeting, Michelle Nicolle Quartet, Chris Cody Trio Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Lord Anson Public House Sunday 11 June, 12pm - 11.15pm The Cat Collection, Queen Porter Stomp, The Cicada Club, Tin Roof Big Band, Felix Albert and The Gentlemanly 2, Mister Ott. Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets
ORANGE WINTER JAZZ FESTIVAL: Holy Trinity Anglican Orange Sunday 11 June, 1.45pm - 9.45pm Matt Arthur, Andy Baylor Trio, The Morrison's play Paul Kelly's Misty Highway, Karen Lee Andrews**Unlimited Entry with a Day or Weekend Festival Pass - visit owjf.com.au for show times and tickets.
Monday, June 12
MOLONG MARKETS: The Molong Markets this Monday are fit for a king. Over 140 stalls will congregate at the Dr Ross Memorial Recreation Ground. The stalls include fresh local produce and a wide variety of arts, crafts and other delicious goods. Find out more here.
CHAIR YOGA FOR SENIORS: Chair Yoga classes are for those unable to get on the floor. Classes are held at the Senior Citizens and Pensioners Centre at 10.20am for a 10.30am start. Cost is $7.
