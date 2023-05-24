Alex Drinan and Jack Laing got married in front of an intimate crowd of family and friends in a beautifully unique ceremony incorporating both their personalities.
The wedding and reception took place at the Beekeepers Inn, Vittoria on May 6, a warm Autumn's Day. .
The pair wed in front of 45 members of their family and friends, including parents Tracey Drinan, Ian Laing and Leanne O'Neal and Alex's father David Drinan (dec) in spirit.
The bridal party was made up of family and friends; bridesmaids Peta Morriss, Joely Drinan, Anna Thomas-Williams and Sophie Costello and groomsmen Aaron Fitzgerald, Luke Walsh, Tom Laing and Lizzy Moody.
The bride wore a black floral lace dress with silver sparkles from Desert Moon Bridal. Her maids wore olive green infinity dresses from website Etsy.
Alex and Jack were married by Bathurst-based celebrant Nicci Mackey from Say I Do with Nicci. Photographs were captured by Brenton Cox and the cake was made by Orange baker Cakes by Drew.
The bride's favourite part of the ceremony was the hand tying ceremony with her now husband Jack.
The couple will be making their home in Lithgow and the bride will be keeping her father's name.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange.
