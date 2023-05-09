Orange pair Lou Carroll and Jake Taylor swiped right four years ago, so it only made sense they tied the knot in their hometown on March 11.
The couple married at Stockman's Ridge on Boree Lane in front of family and friends.
Ms Carroll said the highlights of the day were "the ceremony, of course" and the dessert bar from Orange ice creamery Spilt Milk.
Photographer Brenton Cox captured their special day.
The bride wore a dress from White Runway online and changed dresses halfway through the night. Hair and make-up was done by Tangled Hair and Beauty.
The ceremony was officiated by Kate Noller and the guests partied to a DJ as the night progressed.
The couple honeymooned in Malaysia and Thailand.
