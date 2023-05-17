Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Watch
Photos

Blayney couple Kristina and Jarrod Grenfell marry at Athol Gardens, Tonic Resturant

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kristina and Jarrod Grenfell celebrated their wedding at the beautiful Athol Gardens in Blayney during March this year.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.