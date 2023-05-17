Kristina and Jarrod Grenfell celebrated their wedding at the beautiful Athol Gardens in Blayney during March this year.
The day was captured by photographer Brenton Cox.
Parents Kerry and Glenn Robinson and Tania and Tony Grenfell were all in attendance.
The bride wore a pink vintage boho dress with long sleeves and her mother's wedding veil teamed with a beaded headband. The groom was dressed in a sky blue jacket with dusty pink tie.
Mrs Grenfell's bridesmaids, Brooke Robinson, Ashley Gosper and Hayley Claypole wore long and flowing dusty pink dresses with lace details while Mr Grenfell's groomsmen Larry Rewhorn, Bevan Aurisch and Bailee Selten matched the groom's sky blue jacket with dusty pink tie.
Following the ceremony the bride, groom and their guests continued the celebrations at Tonic Restaurant in Millthorpe.
The couple wed after years of friendship, having first met when they were just preschoolers and continuing their friendship into high school and beginning their romance "a few years later" Mrs Grenfell said.
The pair plan to make their home in Blayney.
