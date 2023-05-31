Central Western Daily
Lucy Shirmir marries Luke Connelly in April wedding

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated May 31 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:00pm
Florist Lucy Shirmir has married her "favourite person oin the whole wide world" Luke Connelly in a burst of colour at Canobolas Dance Hall on April 1.

