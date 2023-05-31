Florist Lucy Shirmir has married her "favourite person oin the whole wide world" Luke Connelly in a burst of colour at Canobolas Dance Hall on April 1.
The day was expertly captured by Laura Cole Photography.
The couple were married by Dubbo-based celebrant Edwina Spackman Celebrant. Their dogs accompanied the bridesmaids down the aisle and their wedding bands were previously owned by late grandparents.
Reception was catered by Groundstone Cafe.
The bride and bridesmaids makeup was done by Hayley Jean Makeup Artist and hair by Styling by Jackie Clarke.
The bride did her own flowers. You can see more of her work at @come_by_chance_flower_co. Tables and furniture were styled by Bespoke Country Weddings.
The reception guests partied to Elle Flanagan from Dubbo and DJSuits.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
