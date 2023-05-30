Central Western Daily
Home/News/Council

Orange Regional Conservatorium and Planetarium plans locked in, construction to begin this year

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated May 30 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Designs for the Orange Regional Conservatorium and Planetarium have been locked in. Construction is due to begin this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

What to read next

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.