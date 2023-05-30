Designs for the Orange Regional Conservatorium and Planetarium have been locked in. Construction is due to begin this year.
Finalised plans for the multi-million-dollar project feature a 250-seat auditorium, 64-seat planetarium, 40 rehearsal spaces, a foyer, bar, kitchen, offices, and bathrooms.
Capacity appears to be downsized slightly, with previous plans suggesting the planetarium would seat 74. The project website also continues to refer to a 280 seat auditorium.
The 3535 square-metre complex will be located adjacent to Orange City Library in the Civic Square North Court, off March Street.
Construction will cost $25 million and is now due for completion in 2025. Work will begin before the end of this year and take 18 about months.
On Tuesday Orange City Council announced it had put the construction contract to tender with a shortlist of 'preferred' companies. Applications close July 3.
"The addition of a conservatorium and planetarium will transform the civic precinct into a world-class cultural hub, complementing our highly regarded museum, gallery and library," a previous council statement said.
Orange Regional Conservatorium and Planetarium was designed by Brewster Hjorth Architects.
The Federal Government has contributed $10 million towards the project and the NSW Government contributed $5 million. Council will pay $10 million.
