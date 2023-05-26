There's nothing quite like a good derby day to get the juices flowing.
But for a group of Orange tradies, it means that little bit more.
That's because come Monday, it will either be CYMS boys Liam Wilson, Ryan Banks and Pat Williams who can lay claim to being the best team in town, or Hawks five-eighth Ben Blimka that will hold bragging rights until at least August 6 when the clubs meet again.
The quartet all work alongside each other at Banksia Building, which meant there was a little bit more spice in the week leading up to the Peter McDonald Premiership game on May 27.
"You get along with each other, even the Hawks boy I work with we get along after the game," Wilson said.
"Although we're not mates during the match."
Having lined up at fullback for every game he's played this season, Wilson will wear the number six jersey on Saturday after Banks, CYMS' regular five-eighth, injured his ankle during their 42-12 loss to St Pat's the week prior.
Banks - who is gutted to be missing the derby - has spent the week sharing whatever tips and tricks he can think of with Wilson.
"I'm sure he'll do a good job. We've been going through the plays all week, so I reckon we're looking pretty good," Banks said.
"We've been talking a fair bit about how he can work with his outside men the best, just things like that."
Although he won't be running out with the rest of his teammates, Banks wouldn't miss the game for the world and knows just what a win could do for their campaign.
"We've been very close in a few games and we've just let ourselves down towards the back end," he said.
"If we won this week it would be a major turning point in the season."
Lining up at hooker, Williams noted that a derby win was always a massive achievement.
Fair to say he is as keen as they come to take to the field.
"It's the game you circle on the calendar each year," he said.
"You always want to win against the blokes you know and go out to the pub with. To beat them, it would be massive and if we could get that first win, then people can start to realise that we actually are a good team and we are a threat to the comp."
Williams added that although there had been a bit of banter at the workplace this week, it's that passion for your club that makes derby round special.
"It's always pretty good running out (at Wade Park). You get the cheers and the boos," he said.
"The atmosphere makes the game. It's the game you always want to play."
Although outnumbered at work three to one, Blimka's Hawks go into the match as favourites, having come off a nail-biting 16-12 victory over Bathurst Panthers.
But as the five-eighth noted, anything can happen in a derby.
"The team group chat usually lights up around derby week," he said.
"People say that it's similar to a grand final. Everyone just goes up another level and wants to win that cross-town rivalry."
Having suffered a narrow two-point loss to competition front-runners Mudgee on May 13, Blimka was keen to not let another game slip away.
The ability to come into work on Monday with bragging rights wasn't a bad incentive to get the victory either.
"There's already been a bit said at work," he said.
"But it would make it a bit sweeter coming into work if we get the win."
The first grade game kicks off at 3.30pm, with league tag (midday), under 18s (1pm) and reserve grade (2.10pm) also in action.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
