Condobolin's bid for its first Woodbridge Cup crown since 2016 has received a major shot in the arm.
The Rams, undefeated after five rounds of the 2023 season ahead of Sunday's road trip to Orange, have signed three-time Forbes Magpies premiership winning forward Ben Maguire.
Maguire played alongside current Rams captain-coach Jake Haddrill in black and white for a number of years.
Following Group 11 first grade premierships in 2016 and 2018 and then last year's stunning run to the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership crown, Maguire was going to call it quits.
But a call from Haddrill has given the dynamic Maguire a new lease on life.
The backrower scored a hat-trick - as did star halfback Frank Ross - in Condobolin's massive 80-22 victory over CSU last weekend.
I hit him up to come over a while back. He was wanting to retire.- Jake Haddrill on coaxing former Forbes teammate Ben Maguire into a season at Condo.
"He's still young, Benny, but he's an old head. He's played a lot of rep footy and he's been a really big help for us; just his leadership and his guidance," Haddrill said.
"I hit him up to come over a while back. He was wanting to retire. It's a bit of fun, out this way, away from that first division footy stuff. It's different footy from Forbes, and he's seems to be enjoying it.
"He's putting in his fair share. When I'm struggling for something it's Ben who I can bounce stuff off. Lot of the boys didn't know him, but he's been great."
Condobolin has been the big mover in this year's opening month of the Woodbridge Cup.
Many expected Manildra to be a force - and Ben McAlpine's side is just that, also undefeated from five rounds - while Canowindra's Sydney contingent arrived last week and helped the Tiger so to a big win over Cargo. The mercy rule was used in that 66-6 result.
But Haddrill has really reinvigorated the Rams.
And the club's resurgence has been build on, Haddrill says, a wing-to-wing, full-team mentality.
"I've said to the boys all along if we get to training and do the work we'll get the rewards; getting back to the basics and getting those right," he said.
"Everyone turning up and doing the job. So far so good, definitely Orange will be tough one. They're a decent side, they put to to Manildra by sounds of it.
"Orange in Orange is never an easy task. ... especially with the weather."
Condobolin takes on the Warriors at Wade Park from 2pm on Sunday.
In other round six fixtures, Eugowra travels to Peak Hill and Oberon hosts Canowindra in the battle of the Tigers. Both games are on Saturday.
Then on Sunday, Molong will meet the Mungoes at CSU and Manildra travels to Grenfell.
