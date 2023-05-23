Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Callan Naden's double on debut for Bathurst St Pat's one to savour

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:01pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Callan Naden couldn't have asked for a better start to his first grade career.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.