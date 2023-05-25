A full spate of digital renders have been made available as construction of the major new luxury apartment development in the heart of Orange approaches.
The 'medium rise' CBD project at 103 Prince Street was greenlit by the Western Regional Planning Panel this month, after years of back-and-forth.
Marketing material suggests townhouses will start from about $1.65 million. Two bedroom apartments start at $810,000.
The development has proven controversial, and the initial layout plans were rejected by Orange City Council. A redesign was lodged earlier this year.
"The first go obviously didn't cut the [mustard] so they've gone back and had another ... I'm happy with this and I think this is a good design," Mayor Jason Hamling said at the time.
Dubbo-based company MAAS Group will construction the buildings.
