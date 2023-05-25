What lies beneath Robertson Park is anyone's guess, but come the end of June, the whole city will find out.
In 1973 the Orange Lions Club commenced a project to raise funds for a ladies rest centre and bus shelter in the park.
Among the fund-raising activities undertaken was the construction of a time capsule which was to be revealed 50 years later.
People paid $1 to purchase an envelope which they could then fill with whatever they wanted to be placed in the capsule. Now, the time is nearly here to dig up what was officially buried in 1974. But there's only one problem.
"We don't know what was put in it. There could be family photos or messages to future descendants or even locks of hair, anything really," current Lions Club member and project manager Shane Reddan said.
The reason for this uncertainty is that records were not kept of the number or names of people who purchased an envelope. That, and none of the current Lions members were part of the organisation 50 years ago.
Despite this, Mr Reddan said they had managed to contact nearly 100 people who placed a cherished item in the near two-metre tall capsule.
"A lot of people expressed that they are really keen to get back here and have a look at the town. This is just the thing to bring them back," he said.
"I imagine for a lot of people it will be a great joy in bringing these things up."
That feeling of excitement is true for Mr Reddan as well, even if he'll be keeping his fingers and toes crossed on the day of the reveal.
"There's a little bit of trepidation in that we don't know what condition it will be in and we offer no guarantees either," he added.
"Just hopefully the underground elements haven't got to the contents of the capsule."
The time capsule will be dug up with assistance of Orange City Council, on June 29 at around 10am, with spectators welcome to take a look.
Over the next few days afterwards, Lions Club members will get to work in cracking open the concrete cylinder in which the capsule is placed and cataloguing all the contents.
Then on Saturday morning, all those who still hold a card, or have proof that they were the ones who placed an envelope inside the capsule, will be invited to the Orange helicopter base to claim their contents.
Members of the Orange Lions Club are asking that card holders make contact with the club by emailing olc.timecapsule@gmail.com stating name on card; card number; claimants name, claimants email and phone number.
Alternatively, the information can be returned to "Orange Lions Club Time Capsule" PO Box 499 Orange 2800.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.