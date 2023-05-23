Just over two years ago Aaron Wright and his family watched as their "life's work" went up in flames. With repairs at the original site nearing completion, he's opened up on the future of Caffe Latte.
Despite a relentless series of setbacks, the business has diversified into new areas and holds ambitions to expand. There are no plans to return to Summer Street, with a prolonged insurance battle still yet to be resolved.
It remains unclear what caused the fire that destroyed one of Orange's most beloved and established venues in the heart of town on April 5, 2021.
"It's been extremely difficult ... it definitely impacted all staff and our family. The impact was astronomical ... you're just you're watching your life's work burn," Mr Wright told the Central Western Daily.
"I came in [from home] because they told us there was a small fire upstairs ... there was a lot of smoke but it still didn't dawn on me that it was going to be anywhere near what it was.
"It really hit home when we had to hand the firemen our keys ... Then we saw it just collapsed. We couldn't watch it anymore."
Within two weeks the business had upped sticks and moved into the adjacent Uniting Church on Anson Street. Just a third of losses from the blaze have so far been recouped, as an insurance dispute continues.
"It definitely hasn't been a smooth transit transitional process .... it just should have been a lot easier than what it has been, definitely," said.
The Summer Street building is now in the final stages of repair, with new floors, walls, roofing, and front facing awning completed this week.
"These guys are fantastic. The Church has been great ... at this stage here, we're making this kind of our home base," Mr Wright said.
Hit with reduced foot traffic and increasing cost-of-living pressures, Cafe Latte has diversified into new areas.
"Catering probably makes up the majority of our business now ... it wasn't a major part of our business in Summer Street, but now it is in group bookings, which is good now," Mr Wright said.
Despite the setbacks, Cafe Latte has persevered and several expansion plans are under consideration. Though, Mr Wright is keeping cards close to his chest for now.
"Wherever we end up, we'd like to just put our touch on it a little bit more ... we'll rebuild and see where it takes us next few years," he said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.