Cadia Valley Operations has been slapped with the largest fine the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) is authorised to dish out.
Advertisement
Cadia, Australia's largest gold mine, has been hit with a $15,000 EPA fine after failing to appropriately manage dust mitigation at its tailings facilities.
EPA Director Regulatory Operations Cate Woods said Cadia Valley Operations had applied a cover of hydromulch to control the dust, but the most recent EPA investigation found that coverage at both the Northern and Southern Tailings Facilities to be inadequate.
The EPA has received numerous notifications by residents of dust lift events visible from their homes.- EPA Director Regulatory Operations Cate Woods
Ms Woods said an investigation into complaints from near-by residents on April 19 found the dust had blown from the company's Northern Tailings Storage Facility.
And that was just one example.
Ms Woods added the failure to maintain the dust suppressant on the tailings storage facilities was a serious matter and had resulted in ongoing dust lifts from the Cadia mine site.
"The EPA has received numerous notifications by residents of dust lift events visible from their homes," Ms Woods said.
The tailing facilities at the site dried out after a dam wall separating the two facilities collapsed in 2018.
This has since led to a number of dust lift events that, the EPA says, are reason for concern for the residents living south and south-east of the site.
"Although the EPA has taken other action related to these events a need for deterrence is required," Ms Woods said.
"Cadia Valley Operations must do better to manage their impacts on the surrounding community if they want to avoid an escalation in regulatory action by the EPA."
The EPA takes instances of non-compliance seriously and assesses each allegation in line with the EPA's Regulatory Policy and Regulatory Strategy.
The largest fine the EPA is able to issue under its legislation is $15,000.
Courts can impose larger penalties for more serious incidents that are taken directly to court.
Cadia General Manager, Aaron Brannigan acknowledges that dust lifts from Cadia's tailings storage facilities has been an ongoing concern for some residents while Cadia is conducting repairs to the Northern Tailings storage facility wall and is not able to deposit wet tailings, which, he says, was exacerbated during a dust event in April 2022.
Advertisement
Mr Brannigan says Cadia will accept the fine issued by the EPA and commit to working proactively with the EPA and the near-by community on air quality monitoring and dust mitigation measures.
He says Cadia Valley continues to research and implement ways to address improved dust mitigation practices, and these measures include the application of Hydromulch (seeded growth medium) and distribution of a dust suppressant via a tracked vehicle (Panther) and aerial distribution.
"Since the event in April, Cadia has doubled its dust mitigation program, including the introduction of an additional low ground pressure tow vehicle and Hydromulch trailer trials to boost the rate of application for Hydromulch on both facilities," Mr Brannigan said.
"Cadia is also proactively managing potential high wind events with real-time weather forecasting linked to a trigger action response plan and then notifications to the community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.