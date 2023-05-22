Newcrest Cadia mine is being accused of "falling well short" of meeting necessary clean air standards amid concerns from the NSW Environment Protection Authority that dust from the mine is having a direct impact on the health of nearby residents.
The latest investigation has been triggered by a submission of new health concerns from Cadia residents, with Newcrest to submit answers to the EPA by Tuesday, May 23.
It follows a draft pollution prevention notice issued to Newcrest on Friday, accompanied by a draft licence variation, regarding "the management of emissions of dust and other pollutants". It's the second dust-pollution issue on the EPA's radar in less than a 12-month period.
"Industry has strict obligations to meet clean air standards and currently Cadia appears to be falling well short of our expectations," NSW EPA CEO, Tony Chappel said.
"Last week, the EPA received new evidence from the community to suggest actions by the mine to reduce dust pollution have not been effective."
Cadia is required to do an immediate re-testing of the mine's main vent as part of the notices, including an "extension of the ambient air sampling network to deliver expanded air monitoring".
The mine's acting general manager, Mick Dewar said Cadia has launched a "full human health risk assessment" through SAGE Environmental Services.
A drinking water and lead isotype testing program, Mr Dewar said Cadia has also employed Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation to perform a 12-month dusting program.
"We take our environmental obligations and the concerns raised by some members of the local community seriously and will continue to work with them and the EPA on their concerns raised," he said.
"As a long-standing member of the local community, with many of our workforce, also local residents, we see ourselves very much part of this community.
"Nothing is more important than people's health and safety, and we remain firmly committed to making sure that we meet all of our statutory obligations and do it in a way that is aligned with our values."
Running in parallel to this recent investigation, the EPA launched a separate inquiry in late 2022 that also related to air quality concerns.
Testing carried out by NSW Health in March 2023 found contaminants in the local community's tap water including copper, lead, nickel and zinc.
It was found those levels were within the Australian drinking water guidelines and was safe to drink.
The EPA has written to the NSW chief health officer and requested a the full health risk analysis to determine if mine dust is impacting residents' health.
"Understandably, this community needs answers and so too does the EPA," Mr Chappell added.
"We understand the community will have questions and we want to work closely with them throughout our investigation."
The draft licence variation formalises existing and additional actions for Cadia to:
The environmental body is holding a community drop-in session in Millthorpe on Tuesday, May 23, and is available for any concerns residents may have.
