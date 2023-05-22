Central Western Daily
Orange snow: Flurries down to 700m across Central Tablelands on radar for Friday

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
May 22 2023 - 5:30pm
Snow flurries are on the radar this week with meteorologists confirming locations around Orange as low as 800 metres could see snow settle on Friday.

