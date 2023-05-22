Snow flurries are on the radar this week with meteorologists confirming locations around Orange as low as 800 metres could see snow settle on Friday.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting a maximum day-time temperature of around 5 degrees in Orange for Friday, May 26.
That shock to the system is about seven degrees below the average for May this year, and will follow a relatively balmy top of 13 degrees on Thursday.
The bureau's Meteye forecaster points to 7am on Friday morning as the timeframe for Orange's most significant snowfall.
Weatherzone.com says there's potential for flurries on Friday as low as 700m, but it's unlikely those will settle on the ground.
That's more likely at an elevation of around 800m, and then higher up again at around 900m we could see around one to two centimetres of snow settle.
The region's snow-prone elevations like Mount Canobolas, at a peak of 1395m, is forecast to be covered by as much as 10cm of snow.
Areas like Oberon are expected to see significant snowfalls on Friday as well.
It's the second time in May snow has been forecast to end autumn in Orange.
