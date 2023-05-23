Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Coaches' Corner: The inside word after round five of the Peter McDonald Premiership

Nick Guthrie
Tom Barber
Alexander Grant
Riley Krause
By Nick Guthrie, Tom Barber, Alexander Grant + 1 other
· Updated May 23 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo CYMS

RESULT: Defeated Macquarie 20-4

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.