CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
Carla was at Wade Park on Saturday to snap some of the Peter McDonald Premiership clash between Orange CYMS and Bathurst St Pat's.
She was also then at the Orange PCYC to capture some of the action in the Orange Netball Association's top grade.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.