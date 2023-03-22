Organisers for this year's Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge believe the course record held by a former Olympian could be under threat.
Now in its 18th year, the event will run Sunday, March 26 and will also double as the Australian National Mountain Running Championships for open and junior divisions. On top of that, it will also be the NSW Mountain Running Championships.
Event organiser Russell Tym was excited to see a stacked field take part this year.
"Leading runners from most states in Australia have entered the championships so the finish will be exciting," he said.
"Last year's winner Leo Peterson will be back to defend his title. The course record held by past winner and Olympian Martin Dent may be under threat."
The Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge is open to the public.
It is an 11 kilometre trail run along forestry fire-trails and national parks walking tracks, ascending three peaks in the volcanic range near Orange.
The course climbs Mount Towac and Young Man Canobolas before finishing on the redeveloped summit of Mt Canobolas. The total climb is 520 metres but there are downhill sections in-between.
"The Forestry fire-trails have been graded and the bush is healthy after three wet years," Tym added.
"There are spectacular views from high ridges along the way. The national parks walking tracks climb through snow gum forests in the higher sections."
Entry in the Great Volcanic fun run is open to the public and information is available at www.greatvolcanic.org.
Tym added that participants require only a "moderate level of fitness" to complete the course with the time limit 23/4 hours. A bus is provided to transport competitors back to the start.
The race begins at 9am on Sunday.
