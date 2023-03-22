Davina Wright had one of the worst beginnings imaginable for a player starting out at a new club, but has turned that heartache into a near ten-year-run that she wouldn't change for the world.
Having moved from Canberra to Orange in 2014, Wright initially attempted to join Orange City Rugby Club.
"I asked them when the women started and they said they didn't have a women's team," Wright recalled.
"I looked at my husband and went 'we're at the wrong club'."
As it so happened, there was an easy fix to Wright's problem and she quickly signed on to play with City's cross-town rivals, Orange Emus.
Despite having played the sport since 1996, there was a bit of a learning curve to playing the game in the Central West.
"It was a lot different to what I had been used to playing in Canberra because it was always 15s down there and initially here, it was pretty loose (with numbers)," she said.
"It definitely wasn't 15s when I started, more like 10s or whatever the teams had on the day. It was not what I was used to and I'm a big girl and we like more players on the field."
Things went from bad to worse as in just her second game in green, Wright tore her meniscus.
"I remember looking at (Amanda Ferguson) going 'something isn't right'."
She had to undergo knee surgery - one of five throughout her near 30 year career - and was done for the remainder of the season.
She then took the following year off due to being pregnant with her daughter, but was ready and rearing to go in time for the 2017 season and has been part of the furniture ever since.
"I'm 44 this year and after five knee operations, some people would call me crazy, but I just love it," she said of what keeps her going.
"I honestly think it's what happens off the field though. I love the game, but what keeps me here is the friendships, the social side, the feeling of being connected with the club as a whole."
It's that need to be involved wherever and whenever she could that led her to managing the Central West side...that and another knee surgery.
"I'd done another ACL and I didn't want to miss out, so I put my hand up," she said.
"I realised that becoming a manager after being a player was actually really hard because I still looked at myself as one of the players, but you're not. I remember the New Zealand tour I would message Fergo for help and advice. She was great for me.
"Each year I've developed a little more with that role, which kind of plays into the role I have here in Emus."
With the 2023 season fast approaching, you can still find Wright hard at work on a weekday inside the Emus gym at Endeavour Oval, ready to go out on a high note as she prepares to retire from the sport after the upcoming campaign.
"I was originally going to finish after last season, but I didn't get out of last year what I wanted, so I had to come around again," she said.
"It's not about results for me. I often say I'm the true winner when I'm walking off the field."
The mum-of-three was pleased to see the growth in numbers at the club, something that played a big part in her deciding to walk away from playing.
"You want to see that development come through, because if I keep doing this, I may end up divorced," she joked.
"Being an older player, I needed to see the growth to know that when I do step back after this year, I know it's left in good hands. This will be my last year playing and if I say it enough, I'll start to believe it."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
