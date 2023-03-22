A pair of spin kings rose above the rest to claim top bowling honours for the Orange and District Cricket Association second grade season.
At the end of 20 rounds, Max Pearce and Johnty French both finished with 24 wickets, good enough to see them finish equal first on the leaderboard.
But while their wicket tallies remained the same, the journey each of them took to get to this point was vastly different.
French, a CYMS leg-spinner who bagged 5-8 in the final game of the season to see him shoot up the standings, spent all of the 2021/22 season in first grade as a 15-year-old.
"Last year I didn't get that much of an opportunity because I was the youngest in the team," he said.
"Coming back here, the captain John Mulhall has really thrown his support behind me, so I've been getting a lot of opportunities and bowling a lot each game.
"Having (vice-captain) Brett Wykes keeping has also helped a lot. If I have a bad over, they'll always throw their support behind me."
French took just 11 wickets at an average of 38.45 during his first grade stint and said the move down a grade for 2022/23 did him a world of good.
"Coming back down to second grade, I was expected to take a fair few wickets due to being in firsts last year," he added.
"It was good to actually get a few good performances behind me."
And while French said he didn't take notice of the wicket-taking leaderboard, the same couldn't be said for Pearce, although he claimed that was through no fault of his own.
"A couple of the young blokes are real stat boys at training and they were letting me know," he said with a smile.
"Just before the break, the list was put up on Facebook and Tom Jarick was actually ahead of me, so I knew from then. The boys just kept telling me at training that I had to take wickets."
Pearce also had the responsibility of captaining his Cavaliers side, a task he said could be tricky at times.
"You get stuck thinking when to bowl yourself, but I think we've been pretty lucky this year that all the boys in the team have been backing me with my bowling," he said.
"As a captain should, I've been trying to lead from the front as much as I could and try to take wickets. It is different being captain and trying to figure out how long to bowl yourself without seeming too greedy."
That leadership has taken Cavs right through to the grand final, despite finishing third on the ladder and suffering through what many could call a sub-par second half to the season.
"We said we weren't too worried about who we played in the semi, because in second grade, any team in that top four could have beaten any team," Pearce, whose Cavs beat second-placed Orange City by 13 runs over the weekend to secure a spot in the decider.
"With most of our success being before Christmas, we didn't turn up a lot after that, but we did enough."
So what was the key to Pearce's individual success this season?
"I just try to bowl it on the pegs," he said.
"I don't really offer much. I don't have one that goes the other way and I'm not even really a big spinner of the ball. Spin in lower grades always takes wickets because the batters want to go after you."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime.
