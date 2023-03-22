For Tony Pellow, the NRL dream is well and truly still alive after moving clubs during the off-season.
Now located in Brisbane, former Orange Hawks playmaker Pellow joined two more Central West products at Wynuum Manly Seagulls, a club which is currently undefeated through the opening two QLD Cup rounds.
Pellow is joined in the Seagulls squad by Luke Gale and Bailey Hartwig, with the trio starting the season on fire.
After moving across from the Brisbane Tigers, Pellow said he had settled in nicely..
"All of the boys have been welcoming and people around the club have really helped us settle in," he said
"I know it can be pretty daunting going to a new club but everyone here has been very welcome.
"It makes it easier when you know a few boys."
The Central West trio were excellent on the weekend as the Seagulls defeated the Brisbane Tigers, Pellow's former club.
Lining up alongside two blokes he knows very well from near home is something Pellow continues to cherish.
"It's awesome to have those two around," he said.
"I'm pretty close with Bailey through our families, we've known each other basically our whole lives.
"I've known 'Galey' (Gale) for a while now too, we were at the Dragons together and knew each other through footy in Dubbo.
The Tigers act as one of the Melbourne Storm's two feeder clubs, meaning players can be pulled into the NRL later in the season, even if they aren't contracted.
In 2022, an in-form Pellow came close to playing for the Storm, a club who were hit with several injuries to key players, opening the door for a possible debut.
But for the ex-Dubbo CYMS star, he is still hopeful an NRL debut is in his future.
"That's the goal," he said.
"It always is really, if I could achieve that it would be something special.
"It's something I'm still working towards."
Facing his former club for the first time, Hartwig crossed to score for the Seagulls in the 28-26 win but Pellow admitted it came at a cost.
"It was a gritty win there in the end," he said.
"We got them by two points but faced a bit of adversity with a few injuries, it was a very good win, to be honest.
"We will have to look to see who is the next man up."
On Saturday, the Seagulls will take on Ipswich Jets at Iona College with Pellow named to start at halfback while Gale will be at lock with Hartwig to come off the bench.
After several seasons playing fullback, Pellow can't wait to get back into the halves, a position he excelled in during his time at CYMS.
"It's been a while since I've worn the seven," he said.
"Maybe the last time was for Dubbo CYMS back in 2014, I've been playing mostly at fullback but there was an opportunity to play five-eighth in the trial matches.
"So I've made the transition back into the halves during the pre-season and our halfback is out this week so the coach gave me the nod.
"I'm actually really looking forward to it."
