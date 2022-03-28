sport, local-sport,

Leo Peterson and Kellie Gibson have stormed to the top of Mount Canobolas to record wins in the men's and women's sections of the 2022 Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge. With works on the mountain's summit forcing organisers to alter this year's course, Peterson was the first person to cross the line at the Federal Falls picnic area on Sunday morning. Peterson dominated the 11 kilometre, mountain trail run that pushes competitors over three peaks - Mount Towac, Young Man Canobolas and Mount Canobolas. Peterson beat Rob Bennett and Jack Brand to the line to claim victory. While Gibson was the first woman past the post. Photographer CARLA FREEDMAN was there on Mount Canobolas to snap this gallery of the event. To read more stories, download the Central Western Daily news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.

