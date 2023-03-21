Extensive renovations for a popular Orange sports ground have been given the go-ahead.
Pride Park at 36 Telopea Way is home to Waratah Sports Club and Orange City Rugby. It hosts dozens of community events every year.
More than $1 million will be spent over the next 18 months expanding the existing grandstand, constructing new female amenities, and installing floodlights.
"It'll be vastly upgraded," Fletcher Niven of Orange City Rugby Club told the Central Western Daily on Tuesday.
"Over the years we've had a big increase [in female participation]. When we have these facilities we'll be able to host more things female-orientated.
"We'll have mums and girlfriends coming to the footy ... if you build they will come."
A development application for the project was unanimously approved by Orange councillors on Tuesday night.
Updated seating will feature at the grandstand's western side. Female toilets, bar storage, handicapped toilets, and a baby change room will be built underneath.
Some seating is intentionally set to be uncovered. Niven said: "What we noticed is on a sunny winter day people like to sit there ... our shady grandstand doesn't have many people."
New freestanding amenity blocks for home and away teams are planned at the ground's northernmost end behind the goal posts.
Three light poles are also approved for construction. Two will be 22 metres tall, and one will be 18 metres. Each will feature three 960 watt bulbs.
A render outlining potential light spill attached to the application was described by one councillor as looking like an "alien dental x-ray."
Total costs are estimated at $1.065 million. About $850,000 was secured through grant funding. Niven said: "It's always handy to be applying for money when an election is on."
Construction is due to begin in June, with completion expected to take about 18 months.
Council approval mandates work take place 7am-6pm on weekdays and 8am-1pm on Saturday. No work on Sunday is permitted.
Minimal disruptions to normal club use is expected. Installation of a temporary onsite toilet is required for the duration of construction.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.