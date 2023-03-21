Cody Burcher's star continues to rise as the race car driver moves another step closer to achieving his dream.
Having competed in the Turtle Wax Trans Am Series as part of the Garry Rodgers Motorsport team in 2022, the Orange athlete has made a move to the Toyota 86 Series with Sieders Racing for 2023.
What does this all mean? Well, Burcher now sits just two levels behind the Supercars Championship, arguably Australia's top racing league.
"It's pretty bloody cool," Burcher said of being within touching distance of competing against the best V8 drivers in Australia.
"Making the switch, you wouldn't even think twice about it. All of your races and qualifying are on Foxtel and you're in front of the right people with all the V8 Supercars teams, which is really important.
"The category alone has full factory support from Toyota Australia which is really positive. They push their drivers along and want to see them reach that next step and in a young driver's career, that's really important."
The 86 Series is essentially the third tier of Motorsports Australia racing and feeds into the Super2 Series, which then leads to the Supercars Championship.
With a big viewership on offer, Burcher knows this could be his big break in the sport.
"We get to race at the Bathurst 1000 and on the Sunday before the actual 1000. It's well over 1.5-2million viewers at a time on that Sunday race alone," he said.
"It's cool to be on the big stage, but we've got to try and get as many local supporters behind us to make that next step possible. We've got a job to do, which is give the championship a red-hot crack, with that goal of jumping into a Super2 car next year."
The series will consist of eight races in a short time frame.
"It's a pretty flat-out season, but I can't complain about it," Burcher added.
"Going into a new championship is always a bit different; you're going into a new car, new everything. It's a completely different beast.
"The goal is to go out and give that championship a red-hot crack and try and come out on top. I want to be consistent and do everything methodically to learn from each and every race. The more you learn, the more you can take across to the next category."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
