'Real concerns' about upgrade plan flagged by homeowners

"Real concerns" about a new council proposal have been flagged by nearby residents. However, they say nobody is listening.
Light installations are being considered along Wirrabarra Walk, which runs about 750-metres between the western boundary of Duntryleague and 24 residential homes.
Multiple nearby residents told the Central Western Daily they are concerned about safety, privacy, cost, pollution, and vandalism implications of the design.
"My house is only nine metres from that walkway and my bedroom and main living areas all face it. [Lighting up the backyard] would be intrusive," Mark Blanchard said.
"Nobody wants it all. That walkway has existed for 50 years now and I've never ever, ever heard anyone say 'it would be a good idea to put in lights.'
"We've given a whole list of real concerns to council ... they haven't properly engaged anybody who actually lives on the walkway with respect to what they would or wouldn't like."
Orange City Council argues the project will "make Wirrabarra Walk safer and increase its usability". It says about 60 per cent of respondees to its online polling have expressed support for the project.
Two designs are under consideration: One-metre bollards, or six-metre pole lights. Both would be dimmed until approached by walkers, and council says it "hopes" they will be solar powered.
Total costs are yet to be confirmed, but a $200,000 state government grant to subsidise construction has been secured via the NSW Stronger Country Communities Fund.
After a string of complaints were lodged by residents, council organised for two senior staff and councillors to meet with home owners on March 16. About 36 people attended.
"[They] were dismissive, rude, and putting resident's concerns down ... really antagonistic," resident Dr Glenda Hodge said.
"The lighting, they implied, was a done deal and only the type [short bollards or tall light structures] needed to be chosen.
"The meeting was still running hot at 9pm as residents were frustrated with the shutting down, dismissing of their concerns, and evading direct and honest answers."
Mr Blanchard said: "They were to some extent prepared to listen, but then they just laughed us off and wouldn't engage properly."
A council spokesperson disputed this and defended the consultation process. They highlighted the continuing online surveys and face-to-face meetings with walkers at the site.
"The Council has consulted with the community by organising a face-to-face session and through the online YourSay Orange platform," the representative said.
"Around 30 residents came to a face-to-face session in Matthews Park to see first-hand how the one-metre high bollard mounted lights could look in Wirrabarra and to learn more about the alternative taller pole-mounted lights.
"It was good for councillors and staff to hear community views, and for residents to learn how the dimmable paths lights could operate.
"A report on the consultation will be prepared for a future Council meeting, when a decision about the project will be considered."
You can find the YourSay poll here. 127 people have so far completed the survey. It runs until April 19, 2023.
