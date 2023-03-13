Mystery surrounds suspected tree-poisoning at Orange park

Inquiries are continuing into the suspected-poisoning of a public tree in Orange. Witnesses are urged to come forward.
The largest of four eucalypts at Beech Crescent Park died rapidly in recent weeks. An investigation turned up suspicious findings including holes drilled into the trunk.
"Anyone who has knowledge about what happened should let us know," a representative for Orange City Council told the Central Western Daily.
"If people have an issue with a tree - branches falling or whatever - there are processes ... they don't need to take matters into their own hands."
It's unknown if previous complaints about the tree had been lodged. There is no suggestion nearby residents are responsible for its death.
CWD environment columnist Nick King was the first to report on the incident. You can read his story in full here.
At the time, council said: "All incidents of tree poisoning are investigated and reported to the NSW Police with the potential for charges to be laid and heavy fines issued."
On-the-spot penalties of up to $3000 for individuals or $6000 for businesses can be issued by local government authorities for tree destruction.
If the NSW Department of Planning and Environment opts to take court action, criminal convictions and fines exceeding $1 million are possible.
Beech Crescent Park is located in Orange's south-west, adjacent to the Bluestone Lake estate. A new playground was installed in 2022.
The incident comes following the mysterious death of a historic oak at the site of a Borrodell Drive housing development.
Council paid more than "$12,000 plus staff costs" for an arborist investigation but has repeatedly declined to make its findings public.
In February the CWD exclusively reported contractors for the Flyers Creek Wind Farm were fined $15,000 for illegally clearing an endangered tree.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.