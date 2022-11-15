Emergency flood relief for neighbouring towns, a comprehensive plan to "improve the lives" of disabled residents, and a bizarre street name mix-up took centre stage at Tuesday night's council meeting.
A proposal to bring superstar Chris Hemsworth to town and the status of Orange's Regional Conservatorium also earned mentions.
Meanwhile, findings from the long-term arborist investigation into the death of a historic tree were presented in a closed meeting - frustrating at least one councillor.
I think when we've got this alliance between Orange, Cabonne, and Blayney now is the perfect opportunity to show our cousins next door we are there for them- Councillor Tony Mileto, on plans to send support from from Orange to surrounding towns affected by flooding
The following is a brief overview of everything raised in chambers this week. Deep-dive stories will be published in the coming days.
Mayor Cr. Jason Hamling opened the meeting with a heartfelt message to victims of the ongoing flood disaster across the Central West.
"I want to send all our wishes and thoughts for all our neighbours who are suffering massive devastation [and] flood damage," Mayor Cr. Hamling said.
"I've been in contact with a few of the mayors offering any assistance we can give. I know there's been some appeals happening around the place.
"A big thank you has to go out to all the volunteers and emergency services ... this isn't just going to be a couple of days ... it is going to take a while for these communities to recover."
Cr. Tony Mileto moved a motion to send workers and machinery from Orange to surrounding towns, including Eugowra and Cudal. The motion passed unanimously.
"I think when we've got this alliance between Orange, Cabonne, and Blayney now is the perfect opportunity to show our cousins next door we are there for them," Cr. Mileto said.
A draft of the 84-page 2022-2026 Disability Inclusion Action Plan for Orange was also presented to counsellors in this week's papers.
Formulated in collaboration with nearby local governments, the proposal aims to "provide quality facilities and services that enable people with a disability to fully participate in our community".
It comprises recommendations designed to raise awareness of the contribution of people with disabilities, expand employment opportunities, promote a culture of inclusivity, and increase accessibility.
"It's noteworthy reading that report just how many people in Orange and Australia have a disability," Cr. Steven Peterson - a quadriplegic - said.
"The action plan in my opinion covers both global statements, but also some quite specific points about the specific actions council can do to improve the lives of people with disability in Orange.
"Also, [it will] hopefully make them an asset to the town as well. I commend the council staff who have made it."
Councillors voted unanimously to put the draft on public exhibition for 28 days for community consultation before proceeding further.
A ongoing "headache" for home owners on two similarly-named streets in North Orange was confronted.
Residents on Lily Place and Lily Pilly Place - located about one kilometre apart - report frequent incorrect postal deliveries and difficulty maintaining essential services.
Google Maps also fails to reliably differentiate the locations, preventing those who live on the streets from accessing grocery or food delivery services.
For this reason, councillors voted unanimously to rename Lily Place to Viola Place - though several expressed disappointment it had reached this stage.
"I just wonder how this can happen," Cr Frances Kinghorne said.
"There's obviously confusion here, and people in the place that's getting renamed don't think it should be them ... which is not unreasonable considering their street's been there longer.
"We had the numbers in our street changed a few years ago and it was annoying enough ... It'll be the same thing for these people.
"What sort of procedures do we have in place to stop this sort of thing from happening? Because it was pretty obvious really that it was going to be an issue.
"I want to know how it happened and how we can stop it from happening again."
Director of Technical Services Ian Greenham said: "I don't want to pass the buck, but the approach is actually done through the geographic naming board.
"It wasn't identified at that time that there would be confusion. Obviously after it's been put in place there is confusion, and we're looking to address that."
The new name references the native Viola Hederacea flower found on Mount Canobolas.
It's also in-keeping with the botanical theme of nearby streets, including: Bluebell Way, Myrtle Close, Camelia Drive, and Begonia Place.
Consultation showed some residents were upset their street was chosen for renaming, but the vast majority were pleased the problem had been addressed.
The possibility of bringing A-list superstar Chris Hemsworth to Orange as part of a rural tour of props and costumes from Marvel's Thor franchise was also briefly raised at the meeting by Cr Kevin Duffy.
"I think it'd be a crackerjack thing for the young people of Orange," Cr Duffy told the Central Western Daily.
The closed meeting comprised discussion of the Orange Regional Conservatorium and Planetarium, Rifle Range Road construction, and vegetation management.
The latter appears to relate to the death of a mature pin oak several years ago, following unproven suggestions it may have been unnatural.
Cr Tony Mileto was unhappy the findings of the investigation - which cost more than $12,000 plus staff costs - were not made public.
"Councillors voted to have the matter investigated, of the understanding it was going to be in open forum ... I'd like to move a motion that it be brought back into open forum," Cr Mileto said.
CEO David Waddell responded: "It's normal procedure ... anytime council gets legal advice it gets put in closed in the interest of protecting counsellors' legal privilege on any of the information provided."
Orange Regional Conservatorium chairperson Pam Ryan fronted council to discuss the site's "social and cultural value".
The context of the five-minute presentation was unclear, as it related to a council decision discussed within the closed section of the meeting.
Recommendations from the council policy committee and a statement of investments were noted unanimously.
Councillors Tammy Greenhalgh, Jeff Whitton, and Jack Evans were unable to attend the meeting.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for November 29, 2022.
