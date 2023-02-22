Endangered species illegally cleared for wind farm near Orange

An endangered tree species was illegally cleared to make way for the new wind farm outside Orange. Allegations of further wrongdoing are now under government investigation.
It has emerged Green Light Contractors - builder for the Flyers Creek Wind Farm - was fined $15,000 by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) in late 2022 for felling a mature Eucalyptus Canobolensis.
The axed species is at risk of extinction and not found anywhere outside the vicinity of Mount Canobolas. It was removed to clear the path for a "powerline easement corridor."
A new investigation into reports of further improper clearing was initiated by the DPE in January this year following a tip-off, the Central Western Daily understands. Enquiries are ongoing.
The yet-to-be-completed Flyers Creek Wind Farm is located south-east of the Cadia gold mine, about 30 kilometres from Orange. Qatari-backed Spanish energy giant Iberdrola owns the site.
A spokesperson for the company told the CWD removal of the Eucalyptus Canobolensis in 2022 was accidental, and multiple policies have been implemented since to prevent a repeat in the future.
"Iberdrola deeply regrets the incident and took proactive steps to ensure that appropriate corrective actions were completed in a timely manner," Executive Chairman Ross Rolfe AO said. His full statement is attached below.
Construction of the Flyer Creek Wind Farm began in March, 2022 after more than a decade of planning and the collapse of three previous owners.
When completed, 38 turbines will produce enough green electricity to power about 80,000 homes. Iberdrola estimates this will cut annual carbon emissions by 333,000 tonnes.
"Our communities include the landowners, neighbours, local communities, councils and the traditional owners of the land," the company says on its Australian website.
"We believe that preserving, protecting and, where necessary, remediating the natural environment is essential for the wellbeing of current and future generations.
"Our purpose is to lead Australia's transition to a clean energy future. Renewable energy generation is central to our business strategy and the achievement of this purpose.
"We understand that environmental management does not end with carbon emissions.
"We monitor and manage resource efficiency, water usage, effluent and waste, biodiversity and heritage conservation. We are advocates for sustainable development and environmental conservation."
"We are extremely disappointed that a Eucalyptus Canobolensis tree was illegally cleared from site by a contractor in autumn 2022. Upon learning of this incident, we stopped clearing work, promptly notified authorities, and introduced new measures to ensure the incident would not occur again.
"Environmental conservation and the enhancement of regional biodiversity is central to our strategy. In response to the event, we have introduced a Eucalyptus Canobolensis Enhancement Plan, a multi-pronged strategy to increase the resilience of existing tree populations and to promote new growth of the species in the local area.
"Environmental conservation is a central priority for Iberdrola Australia. We were very disappointed to learn, in July 2022, that a protected tree, native to the regional biosphere, called a Eucalytpus Canobolensis, had been inadvertently cleared by a contractor.The tree had been identified for protection in the ecological assessment and construction plan. Iberdrola promptly self-reported the breach to the Department of Planning and Environment. The contractor received a fine in relation to the breach.
"While the development approval allows the removal of common tree species to enable construction, no further rare and threatened tree species have been illegally felled or removed from site. Promptly following the discovery of the incident, all harvesting works ceased operation, the remaining trees of significance have been identified and fenced off.
"Iberdrola took immediate steps to ensure full compliance with the Project Approvals going forward, including in relation to all conditions relating to the protection of native vegetation. The Project also made further updates to its management controls by further updating its pre-clearance checklist, plans, procedures and induction materials, and implementing further training on the required clearing processes
"Iberdrola fully cooperated with the Department of Planning and Environment in relation to the incident. Iberdrola self-reported the incident to DPE on 12 July 2022. Iberdrola promptly facilitated a visit to site for DPE and, in conjunction with the relevant contractor, provided a fulsome response to their Request For Information.
"The principal contractor, GLC, remains engaged on the Project. They are delivering the Balance of Plant and Networks scope of the Project.
"Iberdrola deeply regrets the incident and took proactive steps to ensure that appropriate corrective actions were completed in a timely manner. Further, Iberdrola engaged an ecological consulting firm (Habitat Innovation & Management) with extensive experience working on projects with similar nature. By working closely with Habitat Innovation & Management, Iberdrola was able to identify corrective actions in response to the incident which were relevant, appropriate, practical and effective. Iberdrola are looking to achieve a net gain for the Eucalyptus Canobolensis species in the region. In cooperation with Habitat Innovation, the Project has implemented the attached Eucalyptus Canobolensis Enhancement Plan. This Enhancement Plan includes measures to increase the resilience of existing Eucalyptus Canobolensis populations and promoting new populations of the species in the local area.
"In 2021, well prior to the incident, Iberdrola established a relationship with the Burrendong Arboretum demonstrating the value we place on enhancing regional biodiversity. As part of that relationship we installed over 30 nesting structures around the Arboretum. These structures improve habitat for four target species identified during an earlier field survey, namely the Yellow-Bellied Sheathtail Bat, the Grey-Crowned Babbler, the Brown Treecreeper and the Wedge Tailed Eagle."
