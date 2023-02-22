Endangered species illegally cleared for wind farm near Orange

"Iberdrola deeply regrets the incident and took proactive steps to ensure that appropriate corrective actions were completed in a timely manner. Further, Iberdrola engaged an ecological consulting firm (Habitat Innovation & Management) with extensive experience working on projects with similar nature. By working closely with Habitat Innovation & Management, Iberdrola was able to identify corrective actions in response to the incident which were relevant, appropriate, practical and effective. Iberdrola are looking to achieve a net gain for the Eucalyptus Canobolensis species in the region. In cooperation with Habitat Innovation, the Project has implemented the attached Eucalyptus Canobolensis Enhancement Plan. This Enhancement Plan includes measures to increase the resilience of existing Eucalyptus Canobolensis populations and promoting new populations of the species in the local area.