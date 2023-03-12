A man will front court on Monday charged with murder after the grisly discovery of a body in a home in the Central West on Sunday.
Emergency services were called to a home on Boori Street, Peak Hill, just after 11am March 12 after concerns were raised for the welfare of the occupant.
Officers attached to Central West Police District, which is based in Orange, attended the scene, along with NSW Ambulance paramedics, and located the body of a man inside the property. He is yet to be formally identified.
A crime scene has been established, which is being forensically examined.
Detectives have established Strike Force Hattersley to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death, which is being treated as suspicious.
Following inquiries, a man - aged 38 - was arrested at Peak Hill Police Station late on Sunday afternoon where he was charged with the alleged murder.
He was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on Monday, March 13.
Investigations under Strike Force Hattersley are ongoing.
