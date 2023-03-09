As residents of Orange, we often congratulate ourselves on living in a city that has magnificent trees.
Unfortunately, there are some individuals who do not share this sentiment.
A case in point is illustrated in the photo accompanying this article.
What you see is a previously healthy eucalypt growing in Beech Park.
This tree has been deliberately poisoned by persons unknown, and for reasons best known to them.
Trees in urban environments are generally vandalised by those for whom their presence represents an inconvenience.
They could be seen as blocking a view, dropping unwanted leaves or causing shading where it is not wanted.
Many Councils are confronted with the problem of tree poisoning, and have dealt with it in a number of innovative ways, such as the erection of shame signs, leaving the dead tree, posting rewards for information, planting more trees on the site, etc.
Orange City Council takes a very dim view of tree poisoning.
Council's reaction is eloquently expressed by a Council spokesperson who says, "Council and the broader community are disgusted and disappointed that a local resident has poisoned a Eucalyptus tree in Beech park.
"All incidents of tree poisoning are investigated and reported to the NSW Police with the potential for charges to be laid and heavy fines issued.
"With widespread media coverage on global warming and increasing urban temperatures, tree retention is paramount in reducing the urban heat island effects. Without the shade and cooling properties that trees provide, our urban temperatures will continue to rise.
"I would advise people to contact Council if they have an issue with a tree on public land rather than take matters into their own hands..
"Council is soon to embark on the development of an Urban Forest Strategy, a document that will guide Council and the community towards a higher percentage of canopy cover across the Orange urban landscape to mitigate the urban heat island effect and increase biodiversity.
"Healthy trees equals healthy people. Global research is showing that people who live in cities with good canopy coverage live healthier lives."
As a community we need to get on board with Council's message.
This means that we cannot condone activities that are in direct contravention of an Urban Forest Strategy.
We are urged to report to Council any incident of tree vandalism.
