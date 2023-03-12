Dave Neil knows better than most what it's like to see the club you love go through a few lean years. That's why it was only fitting that the CYMS stalwart was the one to put the finishing touches on what has been an extraordinary year for the green and golds.
Coming into the final day of the Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, CYMS were undefeated and almost certainly in need of a win to lock up first place heading into the finals.
With their Bathurst City opponents entering Saturday at 7-150, the Orange outfit would have been hopeful to knock over the Redbacks and begin their run chase soon after play began. But things did not go to plan, as City's tail would dig in, to take their total to 277 before being bowled out. This left CYMS just 45 overs to chase down the target if they wanted victory.
Needing to go at more than a run a ball, admittedly, Neil wasn't too confident.
"I thought a lot different to the remainder of the team," he said.
"I've been here for a long time and unfortunately we have not batted well for a long time. I thought we would defend it and try to get a draw and what that would mean for the ladder, we'd wait and see.
"But (Tom Belmonte, Rory Daburger and Joey Coughlan) were planning on attacking that total."
True to their word, CYMS signalled their intent from ball one, with Coughlan blasting one to the boundary to kick off an innings that would finish on 56 from 30-odd balls.
With contributions from Belmonte (37) and Charlie Tink (41 not out) along the way, Neil proved the anchor in a game that game down to the final over.
Having brought up his century not long before - Neil's first since February 2021 - CYMS found themselves needing two runs from the final few deliveries. Neil then blasted one over the boundary rope to secure the victory, an undefeated season and the minor premiership, all in one fell swoop.
"It was pretty incredible," Neil said of the win.
"It's hard to fathom in a way. We were ninth a year ago and a fair ninth. We didn't get robbed, we played poorly and we warranted being that low.
"To be undefeated, I couldn't have picked it. Hugh (Le Lievre) kept telling me that we could challenge, but I couldn't have pictured being where we are now. I think we warrant being on top and we'll take a bit of beating."
While they will now enter the finals with a chance at completing the undefeated season, it was the club's overall performance throughout the year that CYMS' vice-president, secretary and overall do-it-all was most proud of.
Both of CYMS' second and third grade sides also finished top of their respective ladders, while the Centenary Cup side ended the year in second place. All up, this was good enough to earn the green and golds the Orange Club Championship for the 2022/23 season.
"I feel really proud of how far we've come," Neil added.
"To turn the corner so quickly, I'm really happy. We've recruited well, and I'm not at any other club and I don't know what they're doing, but I can't imagine they're training the way that we're training and putting in the way we're putting in.
"We've got good people leading in every grade and you don't know how important they are until you don't have them. John Mulhall and Brett Wykes (second grade), Mick Curran (third grade), Steve Wotton and Shaun Templar (Centenary Cup) have come out of the woodwork and been great for that team and Belmo and Rory are great for firsts."
CYMS will now face off against Cavaliers in the 1v2 matchup, with the winner going straight through to the grand final at Wade Park on April 1 and 2.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
