Heading to the Central Coast in February, Orange's under 10s tee-ball side weren't just representing themselves - they were were representing all country areas as the only side outside of Sydney, Newcastle and Central Coast to be playing in the state championships.
And they did themselves proud, with a stirring performance for the ages.
With limited time to train due to school holidays, the 10s side put in as much work as they could for an experience that contrasts from the usual local tee-ball schedule.
"We put the team together late in November and before you knew it we were on school holidays which made it tricky," coach Maddie Lisle said.
"Once everyone was back in January we were training and trying to get ready. We were very lucky that most of the team was from last year so we were confident we had a good side with a few new players that we had in there really helping us out.
"We had to a lot of training with them because it's a massive step up from playing on a Saturday in Orange to going away to state championships because it's very full on, very competitive, there's proper umpires and everyone's there to win."
The 10s squad more than handled the step up, making it to the grand final after a stellar effort.
It was an incredible turnaround from the first day when they were sitting sixth overall before timing their run to perfection, by beating the two competition favourites to land a spot in the decider.
The day two effort was made even more special by opponents underestimating the Orange side.
"People counted us out for sure," Lisle said.
"They always do that, but we really threw a spanner in the works and people weren't expecting it so that was a good feeling to do that."
Orange then had to play Manly in the grand final, a team that had a contrasting preparation to the tournament.
"I was talking to their coach ... she said they had 32 kids trial for their side whereas we had to scrape by and took away 11, not even 12 as a full team," Lisle explained.
Ultimately in the decider, Manly's strength was on display, winning the championship in a close fought battle.
Despite the loss, Orange didn't lose any admirers after an unbelievable campaign.
"For us to come second when you're playing teams from Sydney that are picked out of two teams to choose from was pretty unreal, I'm very proud of them that's for sure," Lisle said.
"They really did hold their heads high, we tried not to put too much pressure on them and keep it casual and fun and didn't want to overwhelm anyone. They were there to have fun on the day, we were stoked to get into it. I didn't really care what happened after that, it was amazing we made it there, a win would've topped it all off but we were so proud of them to get there."
Along with the competitive nature of the tournament, Orange also had to battle with a heat the players weren't used to.
You wouldn't have known it though, with the under 10s players handling it like champions.
"Everyone travelled up on Friday night, they were excited and they were nervous too and knew it was going to be a very big weekend," Lisle said.
"They knew it was going to be hot and on Saturday it was so muggy but they did so well in the heat, they pushed through like little troopers."
Players player was awarded by softball NSW to Avery Underwood and coaches award given to Logan Mills while the most improved player was Edison Hassall.
Steve Underwood and Maddie and Graydon Lisle were the coaches of the side with Jane Crellen scorer and Caz Bevan manager.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
