Orange tee-ball under 10s side punch above their weight at state championships

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
Orange's mixed under 10s tee-ball side. Back row, left to right: Maddie Lisle, Caz Bevan, Jane Crellen, Graydon Lisle. Middle row, L to R: Katie, Avery, Henry M, Henry B, Sam, Logan, Edison. Front row, L to R: Toby, Dax, Annabelle, Oscar. Picture supplied

Heading to the Central Coast in February, Orange's under 10s tee-ball side weren't just representing themselves - they were were representing all country areas as the only side outside of Sydney, Newcastle and Central Coast to be playing in the state championships.

