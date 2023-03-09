Normally at a Jiu Jitsu tournament, competitors only have to contend with their opponent.
But at PCYC Orange, a bird sale the morning before the Orange Open Jiu Jitsu Championship meant a few loose birds caused havoc around the precinct.
It didn't matter in the end though, with the first Jiu Jitsu competition to be held in Orange a raging success.
112 registrations made up the tournament, with 20 of those coming from Daniel Quarmby's United Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and Boxing gym.
Quarmby said it was a significant occasion for the town's Jiu Jitsu community, with participants finally having to ability to forego costs and just compete.
"We've always had to travel to Sydney or Canberra to go to one of these events," he said.
"It was really good to have one in our home town which meant we didn't have to travel, and have the cost of going away which includes accommodation, fuel and food - it's really big.
"To have one in Orange was just amazing and it just made it available for other people to do it because not everyone can go to Sydney to do a competition so it opened it up to a lot of other people."
The gym owner and coach added the idea behind hosting the competition in Orange is to promote the sport of Jiu Jitsu around the state.
"They're trying to grow Jiu Jitsu in regional areas and they looked at Orange as a good place to hold the event considering the location and the Jiu Jitsu scene here," he said.
As for results, the championship was incredibly successful for the home town athletes.
United BJJ and Boxing went home with four first places which included the Best Team Kids, Best Team No Gi, Best Academy and Best Overall Team.
In terms of individual athletes, Adam Etherington, Kira Brice, Francis Pike and Zac Oakes were the standouts with Double Gold titles.
With such an impressive list of achievements, Quarmby was understandably delighted with his gym's results.
"We had some losses and wins but I'm very proud of how everyone went, we were team champions overall and it's just great to see that success after all the work we put in," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
