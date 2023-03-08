EXPERIENCE in the Jersey Flegg, Ron Massey Cup and being selected in the Italy squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.
That's what Bathurst Panthers will be adding to its squad for its upcoming 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership after the signing of halfback Nicholas Tilburg.
Tilburg spent the 2022 season with the Wentworthville Magpies in the Ron Massey Cup, where he fell in the preliminary final to the Hills District Bulls, having started the season the Parramatta Eels' Jersey Flegg squad.
Tilburg's signing for Panthers comes after his move back to Bathurst for work and he's keen to rip in with his new club.
"I was moving back home. I put a few feelers out, to see what was around coming back and then Jake [Betts] reached out and said I'd be a perfect fit, as I was working and living in Bathurst," he said.
"They've got some quality players like Doug Hewitt, who's been around for a few years, so I thought I'd learn a thing or two. It worked out well.
"Training has been going really well so far. I've only been at training for two weeks, but it's been surprising the numbers and everyone has a crack.
"It's not like we're mucking around, everyone is putting in. Jake is leading from the front and everyone is getting stuck in."
Tilburg had previously spent a year with the Panthers, playing under 18s back in 2017, but spent most of his junior career with Blayney Bears, before he made the move to Sydney for his opportunity with Parramatta.
He said his time with the Western Sydney club, and its feeder side Wentworthville, was a really good experience.
"At Wentworthville last year, we started the season off pretty slow but then we made the preliminary final," he said.
"We lost with about 10 minutes remaining, which was really disappointing, but having that professionalism around you, like ex-NRL players, you're always learning."
He cited his opportunity with Italy as an "unreal experience".
"Getting over there in the big stadiums and big crowds. It was a really awesome experience," he said.
Since he left the region, rugby league in the Central West has changed massively, with both Group 10 and Group 11 merging to form the new Peter McDonald Premiership, with the 2023 season to mark the first occasion all four grades - first grade, reserve grade, under 18s and women's league tag - will compete in the new combined competition.
While he's new to the concept, Tilburg said it's an exciting prospect, especially as he may get the opportunity one day to play in the town his grandfather calls home.
"I didn't know too much about that," Tilburg said on the Group 10-11 merge.
"It's interesting because my pop lives out at Nyngan, so if we get a chance to play Nyngan that would be good.
"I think it's a great concept, mixing it up and playing different teams."
Tilburg will get its first taste of action in first grade with Panthers on Saturday, in the annual Bathurst Panthers Knockout.
Panthers will play their first game of the season against Dubbo CYMS on the weekend of April 15-16.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.