A woman who broke into an Orange motel room and stole multiple designer bags and accessories has been jailed.
Chantelle Smith, 31, formally of Sampson Street appeared in Orange Local Court on March 1 from custody, being sentenced for one count of break and enter and two counts of larceny.
Smith was previously found guilty of the break and enter offence by way of a hearing but pled guilty to the larceny charges.
Court documents revealed just after 8.39pm on March 3, 2022, Smith broke into a room at the Town Square Motel in Orange.
There she stole two tote bags, a clutch bag, Dolce and Gabana glasses, a material bag, glasses, keys, sunglasses, tweezers, two pairs of earphones, sanitizer, joggers, pants and a t-shirt.
Then at 8.50pm she moved onto Liquorland in Orange Central Square where she stole a four pack of Sour Grape Cruisers valued at $21.
Between 8.51pm and 9.09pm she stole a loaf of bread, a tub of ice cream and various other items worth $50 from Coles next door.
In court, lawyer Shane Cunningham said while in custody his client had undergone several educational programs including obtaining her learners drivers license and white card for employment prospects upon release.
The court also heard about Smith's difficulties in life including exposure to domestic violence and drug taking.
Magistrate David Day said Smith's offending had crossed the custody threshold with the break and enter charge.
"The break and enter is a serious offence, aggravated by Ms Smith having a prior conviction for that type of offence," Mr Day said.
"I'm satisfied there was no particular planning involved but the real thrust of the sentencing concerns the future.
"Where is Chantelle going to be in five years? Is she going to be back in custody or off the drugs, being pro-social and in employment?
"The matters are serious, they carry a maximum sentence of 14 years. It needs to be punished. That being said there is a cycle of offending that is possible to break.
"At the time she was under the influence of drugs. It's not excusable but it is a factor that must be addressed.
"She cannot escape a prison sentence."
Smith was convicted and jailed for two years with a non-parole period of 12 months for the break and enter offences.
For the larceny charges she was handed a Community Corrections Order of two years.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.