Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Chantelle Smith sentenced in Orange Local Court after Town Square Motel break in and Coles and Liquorland thefts

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
March 11 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The woman was found guilty of three offences in Orange Local Court. Picture by Carla Freedman

A woman who broke into an Orange motel room and stole multiple designer bags and accessories has been jailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.