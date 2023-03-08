Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Clifford John Ah See sentenced after using stolen bank card to buy $438 worth of goods across Orange businesses

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 9 2023 - 10:11am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man appeared before Orange Local Court via audio visual link on March 1. Picture by Carla Freedman

An "opportunistic" thief who bought four flavoured milks, among other items, with a stolen bank card has been sentenced.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.