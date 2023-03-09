Central Western Daily
Court

Matthew Rollinson sentenced after nerf gun war on roof of Orange Central Square led to stealing spree in Coles and Kmart

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 10 2023 - 8:08am, first published 7:30am
The man plead guilty to two counts of aggravated break and enter in Orange Local Court on March 1. Picture by Carla Freedman

A man who engaged in a "nerf war" on top of Orange Central Square before breaking into Coles and Kmart has been sentenced.

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

