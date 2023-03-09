A man who engaged in a "nerf war" on top of Orange Central Square before breaking into Coles and Kmart has been sentenced.
Matthew Rollinson, 20, of Torpy Street plead guilty to two counts of aggravated break and enter in Orange Local Court on March 1.
Court documents showed that around 12am on November 25, 2022, Rollinson and two young people were taking part in a pre-arranged "nerf (gun) war" on the roof top of Orange Central Square.
At some point the trio realised the back door to Coles was unlocked. They entered and stole DVDs and confectionary worth $301.70.
The group then had a "meeting of the minds" where it was decided they would check the rooftop entrance of Kmart. They found it was closed but unlocked and so Rollinson and another person entered.
They piled trolleys with a total of 76 items including electrical appliances, deodorant, synthetic plants, clothing and a Christmas tree. The total value of these items came to $2855.
Around 4.10am they left with the trolleys and started heading back to Torpy Street. Unbeknownst to them, upon entering Kmart they had triggered a back to base silent alarm and a security guard had been observing them.
The guard followed them to the house and called police. Officers arrived and arrested the trio.
In court lawyer Andrew Rolfe said break and enter was a serious offence but that his client had shown immediate remorse and that it had been an opportunistic crime.
"He is suitable for community service," Mr Rolfe said.
"If Your Honour accepts the remorse shown and that this has caused him great anxiety than a Community Corrections Order (CCO) would be suitable."
Magistrate David Day said a sentence of imprisonment was an option but that due to Rollinson's age and lack of criminal record, a more lenient conviction could also apply.
He also conveyed confusion at Rollinson's possession of personal Lego which was found in his pocket upon his arrest.
"He's a 20-year old and has Lego on his person when he is on the roof, really?" Mr Day said.
"It makes for bizarre reading. I find it disappointing someone could be so stupid.
"I accept the offending was not planned. The plan was to go on top of the roof and play games. The break in was opportunistic.
"Usually I'd be reaching for a custodial sentence but he is a young man."
Rollinson was handed a CCO of two years.
"I don't want to see you back in here Mr Rollinson, nerf balls or not," Mr Day said.
