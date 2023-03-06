Central Western Daily
Court

Caleb Pholi, 24, sentenced after making multiple threats to police officers and after drunken night out in Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 7 2023 - 8:42am, first published 7:30am
The man made multiple threats to police after a drunken night out. File picture

An Orange man has admitted to having issues with alcohol after he threatened to kill a police officer's family on a night out.

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

