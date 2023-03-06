An Orange man has admitted to having issues with alcohol after he threatened to kill a police officer's family on a night out.
Caleb Pholi, 24, of Kenna Street, fronted Orange Local Court on March 1 and plead guilty to four charges - resisting police, intimidating police, assaulting police and ignoring a move-on order.
Court documents showed in the early hours of March 26, 2022 police arrived at the Blind Pig bar after reports a brawl had erupted.
They saw Pholi attempting to fight someone and told him to move on. Police described him as argumentative and intoxicated.
He initially walked away before returning and attempting to fight security. Officers then arrested him and took him home.
Upon removing the handcuffs Pholi pointed at one of the officers and said, "I'll f---ing kill you and I'll f---ing kill your family".
Police immediately arrested him again. He 'donkey kicked' one of the officers and resisted being placed in the police vehicle before making a final threat as the door was being closed, telling officers "I'll f---ing kill you and your family and the same goes for that four-eyed c**t [referring to another officer]".
He was taken to Orange police station and charged.
In court, lawyer Pravinda Pahalawela said his client was remorseful and understood he needed to change his drinking habits.
"It is clear that Mr Pholi demonstrates remorse," he said.
"He can comply with any conditions placed on him. He's young and understands the fact he has issues with alcohol."
Magistrate David Day recounted a story about a police officer he knew in Wyong who in one day had to attend multiple fatalities.
He lambasted Pholi's attitude towards the officers and said he was lucky his kick was not forceful or directed, otherwise he may be going to jail.
"It might finally sink in to Mr Pholi the effect his actions have on other people and that he might consider that police officers are more than just people who are there to tell him to move on," Mr Day said.
"There is a substantial saving grace in that it was a reckless kick and not directed. It's what we call a donkey kick, there was no force involved.
"It's not a deliberate strike and that, plus pleas of guilt, stop you from going out the side door today."
Pholi was handed an seven-month intensive corrections order and fines totaling $770.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
