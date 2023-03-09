"They're just lowlifes really."
That's how Chelsea Petrie felt about would-be thieves who attempted to break into her housemate's car, one week after their home was targeted in a separate attack.
Ms Petrie had just returned home from a friend's house in the early hours of Wednesday, March 8, when her mother noticed a group of people spotted by their security cameras.
"I'd locked my car away and went to go to bed. Then, mum was yelling at the cameras and started yelling out that they were trying to break into my housemate's car," she said.
"But they didn't get a chance to come near the front door because mum had already seen them."
Footage showed two people attempting to open the car's doors, before running off. Eight days before this incident, burglars managed to get inside their home in Shamrock Place where they stole "some belongings."
Ms Petrie's mother has lived at the house for 36 years and prior to these two incidents, only recalls a break-in attempt once in those past three decades.
"It's just getting worse and worse. There's been heaps up in this area recently," Ms Petrie added.
"People work to get their stuff, nobody has a right to break into anyone's house. They're just lowlifes really."
Police were notified on both occasions, but no arrests have been made.
"About 1.40am on Wednesday, March 8, three people entered a vehicle parked in Shamrock Place, Orange," a spokesman for Central West Police said of the most recent incident.
"The owner confronted them and they left, last seen running north along Anson Street."
Now, Ms Petrie is at a loss of what to do next.
"Even when they're caught, nothing really happens to them," she added.
"We've got security cameras up already, but we're now getting more installed as well as the doorbell cameras.
"My mum's not doing good, she won't sleep at night which means I have to be up with her.
"Something just needs to be done. They can't just think that this kind of thing is okay, because it's not."
Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.