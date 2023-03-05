Central Western Daily
Court

Ricky John Whitton, 25, sentenced after stealing fuel from a Molong petrol station in an act described as 'like stealing from a charity'

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 6 2023 - 8:30am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The offender appeared in Orange Local Court pleading guilty to one count of stealing and one count of driving while never licensed. File picture

A man has been sent to jail after robbing the Molong BP petrol station in an act described as "like stealing from a charity".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.