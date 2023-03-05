A man has been sent to jail after robbing the Molong BP petrol station in an act described as "like stealing from a charity".
Ricky John Whitton, 25, appeared via audio visual link in Orange Local Court on February 23, pleading guilty to one count of stealing and one count of driving while never licensed.
Court documents revealed that on August 30, 2022, a car pulled into Molong BP around 6.15am. The driver of the car, later identified as Whitton, got out and tried to unscrew the petrol cap but encountered difficulties.
He got back into the car and upon finding the petrol tank lever, filled the car with 22.36 litres of unleaded petrol, coming to a total of $40.67.
He then got back into the car and drove off without paying, turning onto the Mitchell Highway in the direction of Orange. The events were captured on CCTV.
On November 13, the owner of the car identified Whitton as being the driver at the time and he was subsequently arrested and charged.
In court, Magistrate Roger Prowse said Whitton's actions had placed additional stress onto a family-run business that was later hit by the November 14 flood.
"You don't need to watch the news to know that half of Molong got washed away," Mr Prowse said.
"When I went past there the other day there was a sign out the front saying they were struggling and here's Mr Whitton ripping them off.
"It's like stealing from a charity. Small businesses in country towns rely on every dollar they get in."
Whitton was sentenced to three months jail and was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
