Jason McClymont acquitted of serious charges following Orange District Court trial

By Central Western Daily
Updated March 4 2023 - 8:14am, first published 7:30am
The man was acquitted of serious sexual assault allegations after a 16 day trial at Orange District Court. File picture.

A man has been acquitted of two rape charges following a two-week trial in Orange District Court when the jury returned a not guilty verdict after three days of deliberation.

