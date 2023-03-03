A man has been acquitted of two rape charges following a two-week trial in Orange District Court when the jury returned a not guilty verdict after three days of deliberation.
Jason McClymont had been accused of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent against an acquaintance he'd met through a team-mate from the former Orange Barbarians Rugby League Club.
A court-ordered non-publication order is in place preventing any identification of the female complainant.
Mr McClymont had been accused of sexually assaulting the woman at a house party in the early hours of December 28 and 29, 2019, after everyone had been drinking alcohol.
Barrister David Robert Campbell SC said Mr McClymont had no previous criminal record.
The court was told Mr McClymont and the woman had met twice before the alleged December incident.
The Crown prosecutor put forward a case that included an illegal recording, that was allowed to be used as evidence in the trial.
The recording was made by a man who was known to both parties and contained a conversation with Mr McClymont about the allegations that was recorded without Mr McClymont's knowledge.
In the recording Mr McClymont denied the allegations saying he didn't touch the woman but said he did hit on her, that "I was smashed" and "I took things too far but I'm sorry".
Mr Campbell said this was not an admission of guilt and instead said Mr McClymont said some "injudicious things to her".
The crown prosecutor said, the house party where the alleged incident took place was held in a garage at an Orange address.
The prosecutor told the jury the woman went inside to use the toilet. It was alleged that when she came out of the bathroom Mr McClymont grabbed her, threatened her and dragged her outside and allegedly sexually assaulted her.
The prosecution said she asked him to stop before freezing out of fear and the alleged assault was ultimately interrupted by a young child crying inside the house.
It was alleged they returned separately to the party and the woman was upset but did not disclose why at that stage.
Later that day the woman's housemate noticed the woman was upset. The prosecutor said the housemate asked the woman if she had been raped and the woman said she had but at that point would not give a name.
The woman then obtained the morning after pill, had a STI test and a sexual assault examination.
The jury had to find the prosecution proved each count of sexual intercourse without consent beyond any reasonable doubt after listening to two weeks of evidence and cross examination of the woman as well as other people who were at the party, a taxi driver, people the woman spoke with afterwards and the doctors she consulted.
The jury returned the not guilty verdict after two days of deliberation and Mr McClymont was acquitted of all charges.
