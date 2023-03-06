The number of stolen vehicles that have been burnt out around Orange is past the half-dozen mark following another incident Monday morning.
"At about 4.50am on Monday, March 6, emergency services were called to (Elephant Park) on Woodward Street, Orange, following reports of a car fire," a spokeswoman from NSW Police said.
"Fire and Rescue NSW attended and extinguished the blaze."
Police believe the car was stolen over the weekend from a house in Hill Street.
This theft marks at least the seventh time so far in 2023 where a car has been stolen from Orange and found burnt out.
The first incident covered by the Central Western Daily took place on January 19, where a woman's car was stolen from her West Orange home and later found torched in the carpark of a school in Canberra.
The third happened in the early hours of February 3, where a Toyota Rav4 was torched on Glenroi Oval.
Less than two weeks later on February 13, a Subaru Forester was found burnt out at Cootes Park in Glenroi.
After that, a car stolen from North Orange was burnt out on February 26, with the the most recent car fire reported by the CWD prior to Monday's incident occurred on March 3, where a car was extinguished in Spring Hill
As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area, or has available dashcam footage, to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
