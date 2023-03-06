Central Western Daily

Orange car fire crime spree continues with another vehicle stolen

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 6 2023 - 11:04am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters looked to extinguish the blaze in Elephant Park early Monday morning. Picture by Troy Pearson/TNV.

The number of stolen vehicles that have been burnt out around Orange is past the half-dozen mark following another incident Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.