One of the Glenroi rioters has been placed behind bars for his involvement in the New Year's Day incident.
Keith Hines, 21, of Matthews Avenue, fronted Orange Local Court on February 23 facing three separate charges of riot, affray and throw missile at police officer.
However prosecutors withdrew the riot and affray charges once Hines pled guilty to the throw missile offence.
In the early hours of January 1, 2023, police had been called to Kurim Avenue in Glenroi following reports that multiple fights had broken out in addition to noise complaints.
The incident involved up to 100 people, police told the Central Western Daily at the time. Not all were involved in the fighting however.
The court heard that Hines had thrown two glass bottles at police who were "trying to keep the peace" and when told to stop, he threw another. None of the bottles hit any of the officers.
Magistrate Roger Prowse chastised Hines for his level of drunkenness and "anti-social behaviour."
"There were all sorts of things going on that evening of December 31 and January 1," Mr Prowse said.
"You engaged in getting as much booze in you as possible by the looks of it. The you and some other people decided they would engage in some anti-social behaviour.
"While police were attending and trying to keep the peace you threw two glass bottles at police. They called out by name to stop but you took that as a challenge to throw another."
Lawyer Pravinda Pahalawela said Hines had long struggled with drugs and alcohol, including being introduced to cannabis at just 10 years of age.
"On reflection of the incident he admits it was a stupid thing to do," Mr Pahalawela said.
Hines was convicted and sentenced to seven months in jail.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
