A little bit late this week, but what are we expected to do when there are so many big run-getters to trawl through?
Anyway, enough with the excuses, and let's get to the latest edition of the Central Western Daily's Orange and District Cricket Association team of the week for February 18.
There was certainly no shortage of old dogs teaching the young pups how to wield the stick and that couldn't ring more true than with the Warriors stalwart.
Jamie Stedman will tell you he's a third grader through and through, but his second ton of the year might indicate otherwise.
A run-a-ball century against Centrals helped secure his side a bonus point victory and a one point lead at the top of the ladder with three matches to go.
Making his grand return to the green and gold, the great man did not disappoint.
Opening the batting for third grade, he used his long levers to the best of his ability to notch a swashbuckling 90 not out in what was an exhilarating run-chase (more on that to come).
It seems that performance wasn't enough for the selectors though, as his comeback will be short-lived after not being picked for this coming week's set of games.
Koch's partner in crime is a regular on our weekly list, in the form of CYMS' third grade skipper.
After putting on a match-winning performance last weekend, Curran backed it up again with 72 runs of his own in what was an opening partnership to remember.
Our poster boy for this week put Gladdy within inches of coming away with a valuable victory.
Smashing 85 not out in an innings that included 13 boundaries, Wilson helped his side scrape to 185 before being bowled out with 15 balls still remaining. That would prove crucial come the end, as CYMS would come away with a narrow five-wicket win with just one ball to spare.
Gladstone will likely need to win out if they are any hope of cracking the top four, and they'll need some more big performances from Wilson to make that happen.
The muscle man is back in the runs after a dry patch with the bat.
Barnes brought himself back into what has become a tight three man race for the run-scoring title in third grade - alongside Curran and Stedman - with a brilliantly played 85 not out in the Cavaliers loss.
Cavs haven't secured a spot in the semi-finals just yet, but if they do, Barnes could easily win them a title on his own.
Shepherd just keeps on plugging along for the students, this time to the tune of 69 not out.
In their match against Cavaliers, it came down to some calculations to figure out who would come out on top. With five runs still required off 14 balls and two wickets in hand, it was Kinross who were crowned the victors.
They will have to put in the hard yards to fend off the fast-finishing Gladstone over the next three weeks, but if Shepherd keeps playing like this, a spot in the finals should be assured.
Since making his return make to the red and blacks, Dean has set the world on fire.
On this occasion, he belted 57 from 43 balls in what was ultimately an unsuccessful run-chase against City's third grade squad.
Despite having won just the two games all year, Centrals still have a chance of making the finals, with their match against Cavaliers a do-or-die clash.
The all-rounder hasn't had much opportunity to shine this year, but that just speaks to the depth of his club this year...but when called upon, you know he is going to deliver the goods.
On this occasion it was his work with the ball that earned him TOTW honours in what was a Saturday filled with big batting performances.
Fernando finished with 3-32 from seven overs and helped stifle the scary Cavs order.
A collection of beamers and bouncers is what you'll get from this youngster in the nets, and he isn't shy to bring the heat in games either.
Alongside his partner in crime, Tom French, the Cent Cup pair at one point had Cavalier 5-6, an astonishing mark in any form of the game.
Rodwell would finish with 3-12, which came after a delectable innings with the bat which saw him blast 51.
Spring Hill were well and truly dismantled against City, and Mann played a big part in that.
Despite playing on home soil, the wood ducks were skittled for just 61, with Mann finishing the day with 4-11 off seven overs.
It's a good thing the Warriors were able to bowl the opposition out so cheap, because four wickets lost in the run chase indicate things could have gotten dicey if the home team had managed to crack the century mark.
In what was a down week for our Centenary Cup stars of the future, Cullen shone bright.
Picking up four wickets for just nine runs, he played a pivotal role in restricting Kinross, in what was our tightest game of the round.
Thanks to the heroics of Koby Phillips (nine not out) and Isaac Clarke (12 not out), City were able to squeak out a one wicket victory that has them now in third place, six points clear of the students.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.