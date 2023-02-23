Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Central Western Daily's ODCA team of the week for February 18, 2023

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated February 23 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A little bit late this week, but what are we expected to do when there are so many big run-getters to trawl through?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.