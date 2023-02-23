In the lead up to this Sunday's Central West Cricket Council under 12s grand final, Western girls captain Holly Reed had to make a choice.
See Ed Sheeran or play in the grand final.
The decision was always going to be the latter, and now her team of potential champions will head to Dubbo this weekend with it all to play for.
You wouldn't know it though, because these girls are incredibly relaxed ahead of a fixture they're just treating as any regular match.
"We've just taken it one game at a time," vice-captain Phoebe Johnston said.
It's been an admirable feat for these girls to get to the grand final after three years of hard work.
The general nucleus of the team has stayed the same over those multiple seasons, but there's been significant improvement that's led to Sunday's event.
"We've definitely grown as a team over the three years," Johnston said.
"All round (we've improved), we're a lot closer too and been playing with each other for a while now."
And having been a leader in the group this whole time, Reed is as excited at the prospect of potentially lifting the shield at the end of the campaign.
"It's pretty exciting that all these girls have the opportunity, especially against the boys that us girls have tried (to beat) heaps of times and are fortunate enough to get to the top this season," she said.
While the majority of players in the Western squad has stayed the same over its time together, there has been a few new additions with Reed singing their praises.
"Some young girls have come in and shown how good we can be, it's been excellent having those come in," she said.
"Our team is pretty much all around the Western area, with players from Dubbo, Mudgee, Canowindra, Orange, Parkes and Wellington."
Throughout the girls campaign, only one loss has come its way after a close 18-run defeat to Bathurst in round three.
From there the side have gone undefeated, with the girls describing last weekend's 7-wicket match against Orange as their best.
"We were all very determined, especially because the boys underestimated us, they thought they'd smash us and we turned that around pretty quickly," Reed said.
"It was pretty good to see the girls cope with the pressure that's been put on them and perform well."
And when they come up against Dubbo this Sunday, it'll be that same mindset that should put them in good stead.
"Like Phoebe said at the start, it's one game at a time, we'll play it like a normal game and play our best," Reed said.
The first ball at Victoria Park 2 will be at 10am.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
